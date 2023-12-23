Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Resistance targets vicinity of Birket Risha site and Bayad Blida

    By

    Dec 23, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA- The Islamic Resistance on Saturday announced the following: quot;In support of our resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 01:00 PM on Saturday, December 23, 2023, the deployment of quot;Israeliquot; enemy soldiers in the vicinty of Birket Risha site with appropriate weapons.quot;

    In another statement the Resistance also announced that it targeted, at 3:30 PM on Saturday, December 23, 2023, Bayad Blida site with appropriate weapons.

    By

