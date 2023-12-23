Leeds 4-0 Ipswich: Whites thrash second-placed Blues as impressive performance reduces gap between clubs to seven points

<!–

Daniel Farke could not hide his delight after Leeds achieved a shock victory to close the gap on Ipswich to seven points in the race for automatic promotion.

First-half goals from captain Pascal Struijk, an own goal from former Whites defender Leif Davis and Crysencio Summerville’s penalty set the stage for a result that kept Leeds’ chances of finishing in the top two alive.

Leeds’ teamwork was unmatched, their conviction unwavering and it was no surprise when Joel Piroe added a fourth early in the second half.

Farke is unbeaten by the Tractor Boys in six games, with a four-game unbeaten run as Norwich manager in the East Anglian derby followed by a league double with Leeds this season.

The German’s first league victory in charge of the Elland Road club came at Portman Road at the end of August, a 4-3 triumph that hinted at Leeds’ promotion pedigree.

After this success, they are the only Championship team with an unbeaten record at home this season and the truth is that it was much easier than anyone could have imagined.

Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys have been outstanding since winning promotion from League One but were reduced to rubble at a raucous Elland Road.

There was no doubting the magnitude of the game and the noise falling from the ancient stands before kick-off created a cauldron-like atmosphere.

That raw fervor, that unifying feeling of togetherness when Marching on Together is belted out by a crowd, remains one of the most impressive sights and sounds in English football.

If Farke’s team couldn’t overcome Ipswich in front of their own supporters, could they really consider themselves capable of overcoming McKenna’s team in the coming weeks and months?

Leeds started brightly and Struijk’s eighth-minute opener was reward for their early initiative.

The hosts won a corner from Summerville from the left wing and Piroe’s header was superbly saved by Vaclav Hladky on his goal line.

The ball fell invitingly to Struijk and the Dutchman headed in from close range for his fourth goal of the season in all competitions.

Leeds continued to push forward and doubled their lead in the 25th minute when the ever-present Summerville took possession inside the left flank, beat Harry Clarke and delivered a low cross.

Cameron Burgess failed to clear and Davis only managed to deflect the ball into his own goal.

It was a nightmare for former Leeds player Davis, a member of the team that won promotion under Marcelo Bielsa in 2019-20, but Ipswich almost scored out of nowhere moments later.

Conor Chaplin tried his luck from 20 meters with a magnificent half volley that hit the outside of the post.

However, the momentum remained largely in the hands of Leeds, who grabbed the third on the stroke of half-time.

Georginio Rutter found Dan James and the Welsh winger playing perfectly on Summerville, who was brought down by Davis.

The Dutchman got up and fired a perfect penalty that left Haldky no chance.

Ipswich were stunned, but two minutes into the second half, Piroe found himself in space and fired a right-footed shot onto the crossbar.

However, Leeds’ fourth soon arrived as Rutter’s pass fell kindly to Piroe and the former Swansea man showed some good footwork before firing low and hard into the Kop end.

While Farke made changes as the second half unfolded, Rutter saw a left-footed shot deflected onto the crossbar as Leeds ran out comfortably victors.