Eight-year-old boy is shot in the chest and killed just days before Christmas after he accidently rides his quad bike into an Arizona target practice area

Bradley John Shockley was shot and killed with a high-powered air rifle on Monday.

The young man was riding a four-wheeled vehicle and entered an area where people were practicing target shooting when he was shot.

His devastated family is mourning the loss of their ‘ray of sunshine’ just days before Christmas.

An eight-year-old Arizona boy died just days before Christmas after being accidentally shot in the chest at a target practice area.

Bradley John Shockley tragically died Monday afternoon after being fatally shot with a high-powered air rifle.

The young man was riding on the back of a quad bike with a friend when they drove towards an area they had been told to avoid because it was being used for target practice.

He was hit by a .22 caliber pellet and taken to Benson Hospital, but died within an hour.

“It was a complete accident and tragically he was shot,” said his devastated mother, Ella Scofield. fox 8.

Bradley John Shockley, 8, of St David, Arizona, was fatally shot with a high-powered air rifle on Monday.

His mother and stepfather, Ella and Ricky Scofield, described their son’s death as “a complete accident.”

The young man, pictured with his mother and stepfather, was on the back of a quad bike with a friend when they drove towards an area where people were practicing.

Heartbreakingly, he revealed that the young man was excited for Christmas and had been anxiously guessing what his gifts might be.

“I kept going and looking at his presents,” Scofield said. “You can’t touch them because if you shake them you’ll guess what they are.” He is very intelligent.

‘So he would sit there and look at them and try to guess what they were. ‘We bought her a big box of books because she liked to read and she knew exactly what that gift was without even having to touch it.’

He said he holds no ill will toward the shooters, who apparently “are having a really hard time.”

‘We let them know that we have no hard feelings against them and that we love them very much and that the children can still come if they wish.

“We have to be strong and it’s hard, but we’re trying,” Scofield said.

He paid tribute to his beloved son, who loved reading, spaghetti and his little brother, Arlis.

TO GoFundMe Started for the family also praised the young man as “a ray of sunshine and the best big brother.”

The loving older brother was hit by a 2-gauge pellet and taken to Benson Hospital, but died within an hour.

His mother paid tribute to her ‘intelligent’ son and asked those attending the celebration of his life to wear bright colors at Friday’s funeral.

Bradley loved reading, his younger brother Arlis and spaghetti, which will be served at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in his native St David’s after his funeral.

“He was always happy and smiling and was an all-around great kid,” said family friend Tisha Luzadder.

A celebration of life will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in his native St David’s, just days after Christmas.

His mother has asked attendees to wear any color except black, since “Bradley loved all colors,” with red, blue and green being his favorites.

Spaghetti, the favorite food of young people, will also be served in the church.

Meanwhile, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation and will submit a report to the county attorney for review.