Patrick Mahomes remains calm before facing the Las Vegas Raiders as the Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of winning an eighth straight division title.

Mahomes tells fans to stay calm as Kansas City focuses on game

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t in the driver’s seat of the AFC this season, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of the race for a playoff spot.

Patrick Mahomes and company have a chance to clinch their eighth straight AFC West division title over the weekend, and the playoff berth that comes with it.

Speaking on ‘CBS Mornings’ on Friday, Mahomes assured Chiefs fans that everything is fine and there is no cause for concern.

“I think people just aren’t used to us winning this way,” Mahomes admitted.

“We’ve won a lot of close games, but we haven’t won those games this year, but we’re working on it.” We know.

The Chiefs could win an eighth consecutive division title if they beat the Las Vegas Raiders

‘We watch the film, we see the good that is out there, we also see the bad and where we need to improve. But you can’t panic, I think that’s the thing.

The Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day and a win will extend their streak of division titles to eight in a row.

Only the New England Patriots have won more consecutive division titles, when they won 11 in a row between 2009 and 2019.

While the Chiefs are still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, that’s a much tougher task. But it’s also one that Mahomes doesn’t consider the most important.

‘Everything is in front of us. And everyone talks about the No. 1 seed, the No. 1 seed, the No. 1 seed,” the quarterback said.

“I thought, ‘I’ve been to the Super Bowl without ever being the No. 1 seed before.’ So I think it’s more about how can you find a way to win the game in front of you and let the rest take care of it?” itself”.

Kansas City’s offense has not been as reliable and consistent as it has been in the past. Much of the blame for this can be seen in the Chiefs’ passing game, but mostly due to the poor play of the wide receivers.

A week after a costly offside call cost Kadarius Toney a touchdown, the receiver dropped a pass that led to an interception by the Patriots last weekend.

The Chiefs offense has struggled this season and on Monday they will play a strong Raiders defense.

Those offensive woes will be tested against a strong Raiders defense that coach Andy Reid has spent the week preparing for.

“They’re great,” he told reporters Thursday. ‘You better keep it high and tight, we’ve had a couple that went wide and you know they’re going to go after the ball. But they do a good job of doing it.”

The Chiefs host the Raiders on Monday at 1:00 pm ET.