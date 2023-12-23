Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

    Lost Civilization Discovered Off Coast of Australia

    Lost Civilization Discovered Off Coast of Australia

    A lost civilization more than 1.6 times the size of the United Kingdom has been discovered off the coast of Australia, according to a new study from the journal Quaternary Science Reviews.

    According to the journal, “this now-drowned region,” which “existed as an extensive archipelago,” was very likely to have provided crucial resources and refuge to human populations living more than 2.5 million years ago.

    According to the research compiled by the journal, study of the now-submerged continental shelf found evidence of an inland sea, saltwater and freshwater lakes.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

