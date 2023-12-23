Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

    News

    Fulham 0-2 Burnley: Goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge take the Clarets closer to escaping the relegation zone as Vincent Kompany secures his third Premier League win of the season

    By

    Dec 23, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Fulham 0-2 Burnley: Goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge take the Clarets closer to escaping the relegation zone as Vincent Kompany secures his third Premier League win of the season

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Burnley impressed by picking up three vital Premier League points in London
    Second-half goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge sealed the victory
    ‘Five, six, seven years of rock and roll football’… have Liverpool fans been spoiled by Jurgen Klopp? everything is beginning

    By Ryan Walker for Mailonline

    Published: 11:58 EST, December 23, 2023 | Updated: 11:58 EST, December 23, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Burnley moved a step closer to Premier League safety after claiming just their third win of the season by beating Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

    Vincent Kompany’s side were the better side in London as goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge went unanswered on Saturday.

    The result was not enough to change Burnley’s current 19th league position, but it does take them to 11 points and closer to survival.

    Meanwhile, the defeat brings Fulham closer to the relegation zone, but they remain comfortably safe in mid-table.

    Full match report below.

    Wilson Odobert opened the scoring at Craven Cottage as Burnley secured a vital victory.

    Sander Berge (right) scored Burnley’s second goal of the game against Fulham on Saturday.

    Fulham 0-2 Burnley: Goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge take the Clarets closer to escaping the relegation zone as Vincent Kompany secures his third Premier League win of the season

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Paramedics convicted: Elijah McClain verdict stirs First Responder reform

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    The director of ‘Home Alone’ explains how Donald Trump ‘bullied’ his way into the movie’s sequel

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    8-year-old British schoolgirl amazes chess world with historic European championship victory

    Dec 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Paramedics convicted: Elijah McClain verdict stirs First Responder reform

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    Fulham 0-2 Burnley: Goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge take the Clarets closer to escaping the relegation zone as Vincent Kompany secures his third Premier League win of the season

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    The director of ‘Home Alone’ explains how Donald Trump ‘bullied’ his way into the movie’s sequel

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    8-year-old British schoolgirl amazes chess world with historic European championship victory

    Dec 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy