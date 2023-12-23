Fulham 0-2 Burnley: Goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge take the Clarets closer to escaping the relegation zone as Vincent Kompany secures his third Premier League win of the season

Burnley impressed by picking up three vital Premier League points in London

Second-half goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge sealed the victory

Burnley moved a step closer to Premier League safety after claiming just their third win of the season by beating Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

Vincent Kompany’s side were the better side in London as goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge went unanswered on Saturday.

The result was not enough to change Burnley’s current 19th league position, but it does take them to 11 points and closer to survival.

Meanwhile, the defeat brings Fulham closer to the relegation zone, but they remain comfortably safe in mid-table.

Full match report below.

Wilson Odobert opened the scoring at Craven Cottage as Burnley secured a vital victory.