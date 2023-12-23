Scarlett Johansson looks glamorous in a red dress and fur coat as she and husband Colin Jost get into the Christmas spirit by hosting a star-studded Christmas party in New York City.

<!–

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got into the Christmas spirit on Friday night.

The superstar couple hosted a star-studded party for their famous friends.

The Iron Man actress, 39, looked gorgeous in a tight-fitting red dress that fell just above her knees.

She paired the festive dress with sheer black tights and sky-high red heels with an ankle strap and a cozy-looking beige coat.

The Black Widow star and her husband, the Saturday Night Live actor and writer, 41, hosted the party at upscale bar The Flatiron Room in New York City.

