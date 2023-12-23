Selma Archerd, actress and widow of variety columnist Army Archerd, dies at 98

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Selma Archerd, the long-time widow Variety Army Archerd columnist who turned as a nurse in Melrose Place and appeared in the first die hard and in two lethal weapon movies, died on December 14, his family Announced. She was 98 years old.

Archerd played Mrs. Claus in Richard Donner’s film. scrooged (1988), and also appeared on the big screen in Arthur Hiller. Toilet fields and me (1975), Harry and Walter go to New York (1976), Fun with dick and jane (1977), by Martin Scorsese New York, New York (1977), Mommy dear (1981) and Indecent Proposal (1993).

He has 51 credits listed on IMDb. The first was for a 1973 episode of The Brady Bunchand would also work on the 1988 reunion TV movie. A very Brady Christmas and in The Brady Family Movie (nineteen ninety five).

Archerd, who lived in Westwood, played Nurse Amy in 25 Fox episodes. Melrose Place from 1995 to 1999 and appeared in other series produced by Aaron Spelling, including The love boat – where she and her husband played themselves in a 1987 installment – Hotel and Delighted.

The couple also appeared as one of the celebrity couples on the game show. gossips from 1974 to 1977.

Selma Archerd and Army Archerd, who were married for almost 40 years, in 2003. Matthew Peyton/Getty

Archerd was listed as a policewoman at Donner’s. lethal weapon (1987) and Officer Selma in lethal weapon 3 (1992), and in between, she was one of the Nakatomi Corp. employees taken hostage in John McTiernan’s house. die hard (1988).

Selma Helene Fenning, one of two children, was born on February 26, 1925 in Newark, New Jersey. Her father, Harry, was a telegraph operator during World War I and later a furrier who took the family west in the mid-1930s.

She attended UCLA and married Howard Rosenblum, who was in the Army at the time, in June 1943. They divorced in October 1968 and she married into the Army the following November, with their wedding receiving a mention in “ “Little Old New York” by Ed Sullivan. company column in the New York Daily News.

The couple met at a party when she was 16 and he was 19.

Army Archerd started out as a columnist for Variety in 1953 and was still in publication when he died in September 2009 after a battle with mesothelioma at age 87.

“I’m very proud of him and I’m very fierce in protecting the status of what it is,” Selma. said he Los Angeles Times in 1999. “He is not the richest man in the world, nor the most powerful… but I want what he has to be respected. And I will accept the title of pain in the ass so that he is respected.”

He is survived by his sons from his first marriage, Richard and James, and his grandson, Ryan. Donations may be made in her memory to the Foundation for Exceptional Children.