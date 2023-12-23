Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

    Early Morning Shooting Near Baltimore Library Kills One

    Early Morning Shooting Near Baltimore Library Kills One

    Mitchell Layton

    A gunman opened fire down the street from a library in Baltimore, Maryland early on Saturday morning, killing one person and injuring four others, according to new reports. The Baltimore County Police said the shooting took place at around 4:05 a.m. on Woodland Drive.

    Police discovered five people prone outside a business close to the library. One person died, while the four others were transferred to area hospitals.

    Trae Corbin, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County police department, told the Baltimore Sun that a white Hyundai with New Jersey plates found near the scene of the crime was involved in the shooting in some capacity.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

