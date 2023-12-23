Reality Star Reveals Birth of Fifth Child After Miscarriage

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/jessaseawald/Instagram

Reality TV star Jessa Duggar from the show Counting On has announced the birth of her baby boy on Saturday. The new baby is her fifth child with husband Ben Seewald and was born almost a year after the couple suffered a miscarriage.

The star took to Instagram to share her happy news writing, “Baby is here and we couldn’t be more grateful!” She also said that a link to her birth story is up on her Youtube page.

Duggar described her earlier miscarriage as a “missed miscarriage” because her body did not react to the tragedy. 11 weeks into her pregnancy, Duggar said her morning sickness increased and she experienced some spotting.

