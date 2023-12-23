Strict fans suspect a ‘feud’ when Bobby Brazier snubs THREE of his co-stars just a week after the finale.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A possible ‘feud’ has emerged between Strictly Come Dancing contestants after Bobby Brazier appears to have snubbed three celebrities from his series.

The EastEnders actor, 20, told Loose Women earlier this week that he feels “lost” without the show, however it seems there are some stars he’s not too keen on keeping up with.

While the finalist was quick to stay in touch with his fellow finalists after Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola lifted the Glitterball trophy last weekend, he didn’t hit the follow button with the rest of his castmates.

Bobby has been unable to follow Nigel Harman, Nikita Kanda and Les Dennis in this year’s series.

Anxious fans noticed the trio were absent from Bobby’s ‘followers’ list while the rest of the Strictly cast were present.

While Les, 70, and Nikita, 28, were eliminated from the show within the first two weeks, Nigel made it all the way to the quarter-finals before he sadly had to withdraw from the show due to injury.

And Bobby isn’t the only celebrity who hasn’t followed the Casualty actor, as it was revealed earlier this week that Layton Williams and Vito have also opted not to follow the star.

The group have spent every weekend together for the past three months, but it seems some aren’t eager to keep up with the Downton Abbey star in the future.

Nigel, 50, returned the favor and did not follow any of his Strictly co-stars on Instagram with the actor only following 13 accounts.

It was claimed that the BBC team were “relieved” after Nigel’s unexpected exit from the show.

After his departure, it was reported that the star often had “mood swings” that caused bad feelings among the backstage staff.

A source said Sun how the actor “takes himself very seriously” as a performer and gives himself fully to his routines.

He went on to say, “He obviously gets very emotional if things don’t go his way.” That often means she can be like a bear with a headache backstage.

Bobby was unable to follow Nigel Harman, 50, into this year’s series, despite the Casualty actor making it all the way to the quarter-finals before sadly having to withdraw for medical reasons.

Bobby was also unable to follow Nikita Kanda and Les Dennis, 70, (pictured) from this year’s series.

Les and Nikita, 28, were eliminated from the show within the first two weeks (Nikita pictured with partner Gorka Márquez)

Winner Vito Coppola also does not follow the star on social media

Nigel had a row with his wife Lucy Liemann in front of shocked Strictly Come Dancing audience members after receiving disappointing scores, it is alleged.

“Viewers got a glimpse of that when he received disappointing scores for his quick pace at Blackpool.”

It was alleged that Nigel had a furious row. with his wife Lucy Liemann in front of shocked audience members as she attempted to calm him down after he received disappointing scores from the judges following his performance at the iconic venue.

The actor also upset the judges with his reactions to his scores, as Anton De Beke and Shirley Ballas were caught rolling their eyes off camera after watching Nigel show his obvious grievances to his students.

An audience member from Blackpool told MailOnline: “Nigel was super excited about the show, unlike the other celebrities, they all interacted with the fans as they took their seats off camera after being introduced, but he was just in the area, he ignored the people who said hello to him.

‘And it all started when he received the judges’ scores. When the cameras stopped rolling, he stormed back to his seat and motioned for his wife to come over. You could tell she knew what was coming.

“She tried to appease him, but it didn’t work and he took it out on her.

After he left, Katya tried to comfort her. She was visibly upset.

Nigel was not shy about showing his frustration at the judges’ scores throughout the series, when he believed his scores were too low and the judges seemed to lose patience in Blackpool.

He and Katya received 31 out of 40 for their routine to Duke Ellington’s It Don’t Mean A Thing, leaving them second from bottom in the judges’ rankings.

The audience member added: “Anton and Shirley said ‘here we go again’ while Nigel looked offended by his punctuation. They just rolled their eyes knowing another tantrum was coming.

“Nigel looks great on camera, but he can turn it on and off whenever he wants. He’s clearly a very driven and competitive guy, but you could tell his diva antics made other people uncomfortable.