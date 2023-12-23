Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

    Anthony Scaramucci Says Trump Knows What He Is Saying With Hitler References

    Donald Trump’s former communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, says the former president knows Hitler’s Mein Kampf and that he is fully aware of what he is saying.

    “He puts things out there, sort of with a forked tongue. He’ll say one thing and say, ‘Oh geez, I didn’t realize that that was from that.’ But he does know that it’s from that,” Scaramucci said on CNN. “He knows exactly what he’s doing, it is very premeditated, and he always gives that forked tongue spiel to somebody else later on after he has dropped the bomb.”

    Scaramucci added that Trump’s attacks on immigrants are a “dog whistle” to racists.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

