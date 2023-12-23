Victoria Beckham Shares Cozy Holiday Photo of Husband David with Children Harper, Cruz, Brooklyn and Wife Nicola in Pajamas While Son Romeo Celebrates Elsewhere: ‘We Miss You!’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Victoria Beckham shared an intimate family moment with her fans on Saturday as she posed for some festive photos with her loved ones.

The fashion designer, 49, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing arm in arm with her husband David, 48.

In the image they were dressed casually, with former Spice Girl Victoria looking relaxed in a dressing gown while David changed into pajamas.

Former footballer David could be seen holding a glass of wine in one hand as he rested his arm on Victoria’s shoulder, and they both wore Santa hats as they posed in front of their Christmas tree in Miami, Florida.

Another photo showed them posing with their sons Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 24, as well as their daughter Harper, 12, and Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, 28.

Sending her love to her other son Romeo, 21, who was not in the photo, Victoria wrote: ‘Santa arrived early in Miami!!! Love you all so much xxxx @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven we miss you @romeobeckham xx.’

It comes after Victoria shared a glimpse of her family’s festive getaway, after the world’s most famous clan jetted off to the Bahamas for Christmas.

On Thursday, the pop star-turned-fashion designer took to Instagram to share a stunning video showing a montage of the group’s family antics.

Accompanied by her husband David, children Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper and Brooklyn’s wife Nicola, Victoria was having the time of her life.

Notably absent was her son Romeo, who Victoria mentioned in her caption, writing: ‘Fun in the Bahamas!! We miss you so much @romeobeckham x I love you so much,’ while she tagged the rest of the guests.

The holiday featured all the lavish trappings you’d expect from a £372million patriarch, with the group living it up on a yacht, touring the island in a buggy, drinking out of personalized mugs and dancing on the beach.

David was behind the wheel during the trip, and the athlete drove his family in a buggy while a plane flew overhead.

During the buggy ride, Harper put her hand over her mouth to expose her full set of acrylic nails in a French tip design.

The family drank from personalized glasses.

As an aspiring chef, Brooklyn took to the grill where he was seen cooking delicious pieces of meat for his famous family.

She also appeared in the video while walking along the shore in a trendy bandana-style top and shorts, showing that she has adopted her mother’s legendary fashion sense.

Nicola and Brooklyn make a typically loving display

Showing off his legendary football skills, David was seen kicking a ball at the ship’s helm while Victoria sat behind the camera.

As an aspiring chef, Brooklyn took to the grill where he was seen cooking delicious pieces of steak for his famous family.

The entire clan then headed out into the ocean, where they appeared to be swimming with creatures and used snorkels to gain full visibility.

Known for his displays of love, Brooklyn wrote his wife’s initials in the sand of a heart while they were also seen dancing together.

He then ventured up a tree, apparently in search of coconuts, but fell dramatically at the end of the video.

The family would get on a boat and jump into the water.

Brooklyn and his brother Cruz were sitting in the sand.

Following Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding in 2022, it was claimed that an “all-out cold war” had broken out between the star and Victoria, with insiders saying: “They can’t stand each other and they don’t talk.” The preparation for the wedding was horrendous.

Earlier in the week, in the midst of their outing, Nicola and her sister-in-law Harper showed off their best pouts on Instagram.

The actress is very close to the pre-teen and they often pose together, and their friendship came about as a result of Nicola’s now-resolved feud with Victoria.

The couple never spoke about the problem, however, it seems that a solution was reached, as they are now frequently seen in each other’s company.

David showed his kids how it was done while they enjoyed a kick.