Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/AdMedia via ZUMA Wire

Laura Lynch, one of the founding members of the Dixie Chicks, who later were renamed The Chicks, has died at 65.

TMZ was first to report Lynch’s cousin, Mick Lynch, as saying she had been killed in a car crash outside of El Paso, Texas as she traveled to Dell City, which is about 96 miles east.

The Texas Department of Public Safety later confirmed Lynch’s death.

