Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    News

    Biden Reportedly Talked Israel Down From Striking Hezbollah After Hamas Attack

    By

    Dec 23, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Biden Reportedly Talked Israel Down From Striking Hezbollah After Hamas Attack

    GPO/ Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

    In the early hours of Oct. 11, the White House learned of plans by Israel to launch an aerial assault against Hezbollah, sparking a day of talks that culminated with President Joe Biden talking his Israeli counterpart down from launching the preemptive attack, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and fellow Israeli officials reportedly feared Hezbollah would cross its borders and capitalize on the aftermath of Hamas’ attack, which just days prior had overrun Israeli defenses and led to the killings of over 1,200 Israelis

    Israel asked for U.S. support for its attack but, after the White House convened its top security and military officials, the U.S. concluded its intelligence did not reflect the conclusions Israel had arrived at.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Multiple people injured in what authorities describe as ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Laura Lynch, founding member of The Dixie Chicks, dies at 65

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Apple CEO: A timeline of the company’s leadership evolution and executive decision makers

    Dec 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Multiple people injured in what authorities describe as ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Laura Lynch, founding member of The Dixie Chicks, dies at 65

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Apple CEO: A timeline of the company’s leadership evolution and executive decision makers

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Swift Urged to Meet Gypsy Rose Blanchard When She Leaves Prison Next Week

    Dec 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy