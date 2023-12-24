Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    News

    Jennifer Lopez eats pizza while doing last-minute Christmas shopping with her daughter Emme, 15, in Beverly Hills

    By

    Dec 23, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Jennifer Lopez eats pizza while doing last-minute Christmas shopping with her daughter Emme, 15, in Beverly Hills

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Ashleigh Gray for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 15:34 EST, December 23, 2023 | Updated: 15:41 EST, December 23, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Jennifer Lopez looked chic in a dark leather trench coat and fitted turtleneck as she stepped out with one of her twin daughters, Emme, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

    The 54-year-old Bronx native and her son, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, held hands while walking in Beverly Hills.

    During her outing, Lopez pulled her hair into a sleek, simple ponytail placed at the midpoint of the back of her head.

    She and Emme were seen eating pizza and then enjoying lunch while shopping.

    Missing from the scene was JLo’s husband of one year, Ben Affleck.

    Jennifer Lopez looked chic in a dark leather trench coat and fitted turtleneck as she stepped out with one of her twin daughters, Emme, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

    The 54-year-old Bronx native and her son, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, held hands while walking in Beverly Hills.

    She and Emme were seen eating pizza and then enjoying lunch while shopping.

    Jennifer munched on a slice while perusing a boutique.

    Los Angeles Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez eats pizza while doing last-minute Christmas shopping with her daughter Emme, 15, in Beverly Hills

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Multiple people injured in what authorities describe as ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Laura Lynch, founding member of The Dixie Chicks, dies at 65

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Apple CEO: A timeline of the company’s leadership evolution and executive decision makers

    Dec 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Multiple people injured in what authorities describe as ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Laura Lynch, founding member of The Dixie Chicks, dies at 65

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Apple CEO: A timeline of the company’s leadership evolution and executive decision makers

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Swift Urged to Meet Gypsy Rose Blanchard When She Leaves Prison Next Week

    Dec 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy