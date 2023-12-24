Jennifer Lopez eats pizza while doing last-minute Christmas shopping with her daughter Emme, 15, in Beverly Hills

<!–

Jennifer Lopez looked chic in a dark leather trench coat and fitted turtleneck as she stepped out with one of her twin daughters, Emme, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 54-year-old Bronx native and her son, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, held hands while walking in Beverly Hills.

During her outing, Lopez pulled her hair into a sleek, simple ponytail placed at the midpoint of the back of her head.

She and Emme were seen eating pizza and then enjoying lunch while shopping.

Missing from the scene was JLo’s husband of one year, Ben Affleck.

