Ammon Bundy Says He Has Fled Idaho After Losing $50M Defamation Lawsuit

After losing his Idaho home and falling off the radar for weeks, militia leader Ammon Bundy popped his head up to reveal he’d fled the state in the wake of losing a massive defamation lawsuit.

Bundy, an anti-government agitator who gained notoriety after standoffs with law enforcement, was ordered to pay over $50 million to St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center after a judge ruled he defamed the hospital.

In a rambling YouTube livestream this week, Bundy claimed St. Luke’s “took all the money out of my wife’s account” as well as his son’s as part of the collection process.

