Swift Urged to Meet Gypsy Rose Blanchard When She Leaves Prison Next Week

James Devaney

In less than a week, Gypsy Rose Blanchard—who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after she pled guilty to murder for the role she played in the killing of her allegedly abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard—will be released after serving 85 percent of her sentence.

Blanchard, who was just 23 when she was charged with murder, will regain her freedom at the age of 32. She says she has survived 8 years of incarceration in part by becoming a huge fan of pop sensation Taylor Swift.

According to TMZ, Blanchard has tickets to a New Years Eve Kansas City Chiefs game just two days after her release, and hopes to spot Swift cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce there; Blanchard also reportedly expressed that the Swift song “Eyes Wide Open” helped her cope with the trauma of her mother’s treatment of her.

