Apple CEO: A timeline of the company’s leadership evolution and executive decision makers

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tim Cook is the current Apple CEO.Before Cook, Steve Jobs took Apple from a deficit to a $309 million profit in his first year as CEO.The first CEO of Apple was Michael Scott.

Tim Cook has been the CEO of Apple Inc. since 2011.

The company has had seven chief executives since its founding in April 1976 and incorporation in 1977, with Michael Scott in charge until 1981.

Let’s break down the company’s CEOs and their tenures.

Michael Scott (1977-1981)

Michael Scott was at the helm of Apple Computer Company as its president and CEO nearly from the start, after being approached by Michael Markkula, an early investor and advisor to founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. Markkula approached Scott as he believed Jobs and Wozniak to be too inexperienced to lead Apple.

Scott’s tenure as CEO ended following an incident on February 25, 1981, that has come to be known as “Black Wednesday,” in which he abruptly fired 40 employees. Later that day, over a keg of beer, Scott proclaimed that he would continue to fire employees whenever being CEO wasn’t “fun” anymore and only stop when his mood improved.

Mike Markkula (1981-1983)

Mike Markkula personally invested more than $90,000 in Apple and managed to secure the company a line of credit worth $250,000.

Markkula replaced Michael Scott following the “Black Wednesday” incident, the fallout of which saw Scott relegated to vice chair of the board of directors. Markkula served as Apple’s chairman from 1985 until 1997.

Markkula approved the original Macintosh project in 1979 and defended it against Jobs’ desire to cancel it in favor of his Lisa project. When Markkula went against Jobs in a dispute, Jobs ultimately left Apple.

However, Markkula was later instrumental in ousting John Sculley as CEO in 1993 and naming Jobs CEO in 1997.

John Sculley (1983-1993)

John Sculley became the chief executive of PepsiCo in 1977, where he launched the wildly successful “Pepsi Challenge,” usurping Coca-Cola as America’s number one soft drink pick.

Steve Jobs, left, and John Sculley. Sculley is leaning on the Apple “Lisa” personal computer which succeeded the original Macintosh, on which Jobs is leaning.

MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

Sculley took the reins of Apple after being convinced to leave PepsiCo by Steve Jobs. Jobs posed the question “Do you want to sell sugared water for the rest of your life? Or do you want to come with me and change the world?”

The timing of this could not have been better, given Mike Markkula’s desire to re-enter retirement. While Jobs had wanted to take over as company president, Markkula feared that he still lacked the experience and temperament to lead Apple.

Following a string of product flops, Sculley was replaced in 1993 at the direction of the board of directors.

Michael Spindler (1993-1996)

Michael Spindler was initially recruited to Apple by Mike Makkula with the goal of helping its European presence. Prior to becoming Apple CEO, he was the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Under his tenure, Apple went through a major restructuring and launched a mixed portfolio of products.

Michael Spindler.

William Stevens/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Spindler was at the helm for the successful launch of Apple’s PowerPC product line. In 1994 he led Apple into a partnership with IBM and Motorola, forming the AIM alliance with the goal of achieving a dominant position as the primary computer operating system, a title still held by Microsoft.

Following the success of the alliance, Apple allowed Motorola and others to make clones of the Macintosh; two years later, 75 clones had been made. This ultimately concerned Apple that it could jeopardize sales of its own products.

Gilbert Frank Amelio (1996-1997)

Gilbert Frank Amelio was hired as CEO by the board. Prior to his time at Apple, he was at the helm of National Semiconductor, a major supplier of components for Apple’s computers.

With Amelio as CEO, Apple acquired Steve Jobs’ NeXTSTEP for $400 million, thus bringing Jobs back to the company as an advisor. After Apple stock hit a multi-year low, Jobs, now with far greater experience, staged a board coup and replaced Amelio as Apple CEO.

Steve Jobs (1997-2011)

Following a successful boardroom coup, Steve Jobs became Apple’s CEO in July 1997. Shortly thereafter, Jobs began a review of Apple’s products, ordering the cancellation of 70% of its product line. Jobs then successfully convinced Microsoft to make a $150 million investment into Apple and secured the company’s commitment to continue writing software for macOS.

Steve Jobs took Apple from a deficit to $309 million in profit in his first year as CEO.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Jobs then ended the Macintosh cloning deals and opted to purchase Power Computing, the largest clone producer. That November, Apple launched an online store.

By the end of his first year as CEO, Apple had gone from a deficit to a $309 million profit. Under Jobs, Apple would go on to launch iTunes, the iPod, the iPhone, and physical Apple stores.

Tim Cook (2011-present)

Tim Cook took over as Apple CEO after Steve Jobs’ resignation in August 2011. Cook had previously been recruited by Jobs in 1998 to lead the company’s global operations; he also filled in for Jobs as interim CEO while Jobs underwent medical treatment and a transplant.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple has grown exponentially. Its market cap has increased by over $2 trillion, climbing from $350 billion to more than $2.5 trillion. Apple has also invested heavily in renewable energy during Cook’s tenure.

Cook was also in charge when the company opted to bring its Central Processing Unit (CPU) development in-house, ending its longtime partnership with Intel and creating Apple Silicone.

Read the original article on Business Insider