Laura Lynch, founding member of The Dixie Chicks, dies at 65

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks who played double bass in the band from 1990 to 1993, has died. She was 65 years old.

The musician died in a car accident near El Paso, Texas, on Friday night, her cousin, Michael Lynch, said CBS News.

for Texas Department of Safety Report obtained by HuffPost, a car was attempting to pass another vehicle on an undivided portion of a two-lane road and crashed head-on into Lynch’s car. According to the report, the artist was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hollywood Reporter has contacted the DPS and the Texas Police Department.

The Dixie Chicks, who now call themselves The Chicks, confirmed Lynch’s death in a post shared on their official Instagram, noting that they were “shocked and saddened” to learn of her death. death of founding member.

“We have a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together,” they wrote in the caption of a video of Lynch performing. “Laura was a shining light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a flair for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the band’s initial success. Her undeniable talent helped propel us beyond busking on street corners and into stages throughout Texas and the Midwest.”

They concluded their post by sharing that their thoughts were with Lynch’s family and loved ones at this time.

