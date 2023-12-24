Multiple people injured in what authorities describe as ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    OCALA, Florida — Several people were injured Saturday during what authorities described as an “active shooting” situation at a shopping center in central Florida.

    The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to an “active shooter” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

    The police department later said on social media that the suspect had fled and that the mall was being evacuated.

    People were urged to avoid the area.

