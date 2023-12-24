Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Pop Stars Aaron and Nick, Dead at 41

Chad Buchanan/Getty Images

Just a little over a year after her brother, Aaron Carter, was found dead in his California home at the age of 34, Bobbie Jean Carter, 41, died suddenly on Saturday morning in Florida, TMZ reported.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane Carter, mother of Bobbie Jean, Aaron, and Leslie Carter, who died in 2012 of an overdose, told TMZ. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

“However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” Carter added to TMZ. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

