    NASA Has a Slew of Fascinating Space Missions on the Horizon

    The year 2023 proved to be an important one for space missions, with NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission returning a sample from an asteroid and India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission exploring the lunar south pole, and 2024 is shaping up to be another exciting year for space exploration.

    Several new missions under NASA’s Artemis plan and Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative will target the Moon.

    The latter half of the year will feature several exciting launches, with the launch of the Martian Moons eXploration mission in September, Europa Clipper and Hera in October and Artemis II and VIPER to the Moon in November—if everything goes as planned.

