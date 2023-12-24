Hawaii announces first recipients of student loan payment program for health care workers

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

HONOLULU– The state has announced the first recipients of a program aimed at helping medical professionals pay off student loans in exchange for a two-year commitment to provide health care in Hawaii.

Gov. Josh Green on Friday thanked state lawmakers for providing $30 million to fund the program. An additional $5 million contribution came from Lynn and Marc Benioff to pay off student loans for healthcare workers specifically on Hawaii Island, where the Benioffs have a home, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Marc Benioff is the co-founder, president and CEO of Salesforce and owner of Time magazine.

Green, who is also a doctor, plans to solicit similar contributions from potential benefactors to help pay off more student loans. He wants the Hawaii Health Education Loan Repayment Program to become a national model. The state said each of the 492 health care workers will receive up to $100,000 in loans paid out as part of the first round of the program. Health care workers who pay off their loans must also agree to treat 30% of patients who receive Medicaid or Medicare.

The next application period is scheduled to open next summer.

The first group represented Hawaii-based healthcare workers with outstanding student debt of more than $100,000 and up to $500,000.

During the pandemic, Hawaii spent $150 million to bring in traveling nurses, doctors and other health care professionals. It also reinforced the need to have more health care workers in Hawaii who understand the community, Green said.

Dr. John Misailidis, who is double board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics, came to Hawaii in 2011 for his residency at the University of Hawaii School of Medicine with $250,000 in student loan debt.

He said he is “extremely grateful” after learning that Hawaii will pay off $100,000 of his debt.

“I really fell in love with the people here,” he said. “I love the local culture… and I’m very grateful to be able to stay.”