Kelsey Hatcher via Instagram

An Alabama woman born with two uteri and cervixes gave birth to twin baby girls earlier this week—one day apart.

Kelsey Hatcher welcomed the newborns Roxi Layla and Rebel Laken late on Dec. 19 and early on Dec. 20, respectively, fulfilling her doctor’s prediction that the twins could arrive on different days.

Hatcher’s condition is exceedingly rare and fraught with medical risk, but she said her deliveries couldn’t have gone better.

