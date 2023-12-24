Eco-activist King Charles will use the Christmas Day broadcast to deliver a powerful message about the environment to millions of viewers across the country.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The King will take advantage of his Christmas broadcast tomorrow to transmit a powerful message about the environment.

Charles has long championed green causes and will use his platform to make a timely commentary on living more sustainably to the millions of viewers who tune in.

While the precise content of the address is a closely guarded secret, the ecological theme is evident in the way the message was filmed.

Her Majesty recorded her speech at Buckingham Palace earlier this month in front of a live Christmas tree, in a pot with its roots intact rather than one that has been cut down. And all their decorations are also environmentally friendly, made from plants or recyclable material.

Traditionally, the monarch’s Christmas message has been carefully apolitical to avoid dragging the Royal Family into controversy. But King Charles has often spoken about limiting humanity’s impact on the planet. At last month’s COP28 climate summit in Dubai, he told world leaders that “the Earth does not belong to us” and warned that his grandchildren will have to live “with the consequences of what we did or did not do.”

King Charles has long championed green causes and will use his platform to make a timely comment about more sustainable living to the millions of viewers who tune in. Pictured: King Charles poses during the recording of his Christmas message on December 7.

A royal aide said sustainability was considered a “key point” in the way the Christmas message, Charles’s first since his coronation, was organised. But they added that the content of his speech, which he reportedly wrote himself without the involvement of advisors, would address broader issues.

Former Conservative cabinet minister David Jones welcomed the nod to green issues.

He said: ‘The King was an advocate of all things green long before it became fashionable. This may mark a change of style from his mother, the late Queen, but I don’t think anyone would mind making an environmental gesture as part of his Christmas message. In fact, I think a lot of people will appreciate it.”

The activist group Friends of the Earth certainly believes so. The charity’s head of policy, Mike Childs, said: “The King has been a long-time champion of the environment, so it would not be surprising if he used his speech to help raise awareness of the urgent need to live green. more sustainable way”.

“With the world facing both a natural and climate crisis, we need everyone, especially our politicians, to do more to help safeguard our planet.”

He praised the King’s choice of backdrop, saying: “If you have a live tree with roots in a pot, you can leave it outside and use it again next Christmas, where it will continue to absorb carbon from the atmosphere, improving its environmental impact.” “.

News of the subtle environmental messages comes after the Daily Mail revealed yesterday that the King would knight the Archbishop of Canterbury for his “personal service” to the Crown. The move is likely to come as a surprise given Justin Welby’s political interventions, including attacks on the Conservative Party, and a 2021 statement comparing climate change to Nazi “genocide.” He quickly apologized for that comment.

The King also appears to be ‘recycling’ his suit – he is pictured in the same single-breasted blue design he wore for last year’s Christmas message (pictured).

The King’s message was recorded in the Palace’s Central Room, which overlooks the balcony and overlooks the shopping centre, where crowds gathered to celebrate the Coronation in May (pictured).

The King’s recognition of environmental issues is evident in his living tree decorations, which are all recyclable or biodegradable, including hand-turned wooden bells, sliced ​​dried oranges, blown glass ornaments, and pine cones.

It is the first time such a tree has been seen on Royal’s broadcast, and the set was conceived and designed by ITN, which has produced the programme. After Christmas, the tree will be given to a charity to be replanted.

The King also appears to be recycling his suit: he is pictured in the same single-breasted blue design he wore for last year’s Christmas message. He had previously emphasized the importance of rewearing clothes, saying that “people throw away so many things that could easily be mended.”

The King’s message was recorded in the Central Room of the Palace, which opens onto the balcony and overlooks The Mall, where crowds gathered to celebrate the May Coronation.

Her Majesty chose to stand for promotional photographs, suggesting that she will deliver the speech standing for the second year in a row.

That decision avoids the potential minefield of which family photos to display on a desk. The late queen, who favored that setup, sparked speculation that she had “snubbed” Prince Harry and Meghan when she omitted photos of her in 2019.

Royal advisers say the content of tomorrow’s speech is being kept secret because viewers and listeners preferred the 3pm broadcast to be a Christmas Day surprise.

The King’s shiny cobalt suit is probably from Anderson & Sheppard, his favorite Mayfair tailor, and is paired with a cactus tie from French brand Hermes. He was seen wearing the same tie on a visit to Ealing, west London, on December 7, suggesting that may have been the date the Christmas message was filmed.

A BBC documentary about the King’s first year on the throne, airing on Boxing Day and produced by the Mail’s Robert Hardman, will show behind-the-scenes footage from last year’s Christmas broadcast, which was watched by 10.6 million viewers in the UK. .

The film opens on December 13, 2022 at Windsor Castle and features the King saying of the message: “Well, I really did it all.” That speech was recorded in St George’s Chapel and featured a moving tribute to his late mother, who rests there.

The King and Queen Camilla are now at Sandringham for a traditional Royal Christmas. Other family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and her children, are expected to join them.