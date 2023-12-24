Samantha Bee: Allow Me to Tell You Why Taylor Swift Is My Hero

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Nothing was going to stop us.

I sprung for surprise Taylor Swift tickets for my daughter’s 13th birthday, and she wept with joy. My two daughters and I spent a full month planning our outfits, and it felt like heaven. It required us to fly across the country but we would have flown across the world. I was hell bent.

As the date approached, I tracked the comings and goings of our aircraft like a hog on a truffle. “Where Is My Plane?” Friends, I always knew. I frequently updated my cork board flowchart of backup options for cities we could fly into, rent a car, and drive overnight to SoFi stadium in case our booked flight crapped out.

