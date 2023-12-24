Paddy McGuinness sparks romance rumors with a cryptic post after his ex Christine opened up about her love life since their split.

<!–

Paddy McGuinness has reignited rumors that he is dating again by sharing a mysterious post on social media.

The TV presenter, 50, who split from ex-wife Christine, 35, in July 2022 after an 11-year marriage, hinted at a possible romance with a post on Instagram Stories.

The snap showed two teacups of different sizes, humorously labeled “His and Hers.”

It comes after Christine revealed her ex-husband is dating despite the two still living together.

The friendly ex-couple share their family home to co-parent their children Penelope, nine, and twins Felicity and Leo, seven, all of whom have autism.

His ex-wife Christine revealed earlier this year that although the two still share a family home, he is dating.

In a candid chat on The Secret To… podcast with Vicky Pattison, Christine explained how they navigate the complexities of post-divorce life, while also being open about their respective journeys.

She said: ‘We talk a lot and are very open. She has told me when she has a date.’

‘We still live in the same house. But I think right now we’re both in the same place, where we just don’t know what to do or where to go.

Despite the recent revelation, the estranged couple plans to spend Christmas together, prioritizing a supportive environment for their children.

Christine told Closer: “Of course Paddy and I will spend Christmas together because we still live in the same house.”

‘I think we have to move on, but for now it works for the children. We both go in and out and have a schedule we try to stick to and a routine for the kids.

“The one thing we agree on most is that we only want the best for our children, and that is being good parents.”

He added: “So at Christmas I always make sure I’m home more than ever – I love it.”

The model, 35, still lives with comedian Paddy, 50, despite announcing their split last July after 11 years of marriage (pictured before their split in 2021).

Christine admitted that the two plan to spend Christmas together, prioritizing a supportive environment for their children: twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and Felicity, seven.

Despite previously insisting she’s not ready to date, Christine has been linked to her former The Games co-star Chelcee Grimes after they were spotted kissing (pictured earlier this month).

Paddy and Christine met at the Liverpool International Tennis Tournament in 2007, before marrying at Thornton Manor in Wirral in 2011.

Since splitting, the former Real Housewife of Cheshire star has been linked to her former The Games co-star Chelcee Grimes after they were spotted kissing in Ibiza.

The couple later unfollowed each other on social media, but were spotted vacationing in Amsterdam. Santorini, Croatia and Greece.

The two women were seen kissing in August while waiting on a flight home from Spain.

After the lavish vacation, the mother of three wrote that she can “do whatever she wants…” and “it’s beautiful” in a cryptic post.