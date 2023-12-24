Simone Biles posts one-word Instagram post after her husband Jonathan Owens faces backlash for claiming he didn’t know who the gymnastics superstar was when they started dating.

Jonathan Owens also claimed that he was the ‘catch’ in the couple’s marriage

The couple began dating in 2020, got engaged in 2022, and married this spring.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Simone Biles released a one-word response on Instagram to the backlash her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, has been receiving.

Biles posted a selection of her and Owens posing together and arranging their mouths as if to show off grills, even though neither of them were wearing one, which she captioned “mood.”

Owens and Biles joined ‘The Pivot’ podcast, where the safety not only admitted that he ‘didn’t know who (Biles) was’ when the couple started dating, but also claimed that he was the ‘match’ in their marriage.

The 28-year-old’s comments came after co-host Channing Crowder asked, “How the hell did you get Simone Biles?”, to which the five-year veteran responded, “That’s really how she attracted me.” .

Some of Biles’ fans even took to social media to proclaim that Owens should take notes from the way Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks about his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Simone Biles posted a photo with her husband Jonathan Owens after he faced criticism

The four-time Olympic gold medalist simply captioned the post, “mood,” amid the backlash.

The couple began dating in 2020, got engaged in 2022, and married last spring in Mexico.

Owens had claimed that he was the ‘cheat’ in his relationship with the gymnastics legend.

Her Instagram post suggests that Biles clearly supports her man despite the backlash that fans have created.

The Olympic legend also appeared to support Owens’ comments during the podcast appearance.

“I know what I like and I know what I want,” said Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist. ‘Period.’

The couple began dating in 2020 after meeting on the dating app Raya while Owens was still a member of the Houston Texans’ practice squad.

They got engaged in 2022 and married last spring in Mexico.

Throughout his first season in Green Bay, Owens has recorded 67 tackles and one fumble recovery despite often being harassed by opposing teams in pass coverage.

Owens and the 6-8 Packers are currently preparing for a Christmas Eve showdown against the Carolina Panthers.