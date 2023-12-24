Blueface is sued by the mother of Soulja Boy’s son for claiming he slept with her the day before her baby shower

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Blueface is being sued for defamation by a woman who shares a son with fellow rapper Soulja Boy.

The lawsuit filed by Jackilyn Martínez, who accused the 26-year-old musician, who has been accused of assaulting a fan at a show in Salt Lake City – of making false and defamatory statements about her and her son.

Martinez, who shares a one-year-old son with Soulja Boy, whose legal name is Deandre Cortez Way, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles after Blueface claimed she had sex with Martinez the day before her baby shower and that he could be the father of the child.

“I fucked your baby’s mom the day before your baby shower,” he claimed on social media, and recommended the BET Hip Hop Award winner “take a DNA test,” claiming, “that’s my son, little brother.” Now I’m the dad.’

Court documents admit that Martinez had unprotected sex with Blueface, whose legal name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, in 2018, but “there is no possibility that the defendant is the biological father of plaintiff’s child,” according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

Court documents also allege that after Martinez’s attorneys sent Blueface a cease-and-desist letter, he doubled down, writing, “No one ever said your name… I don’t even know who you are.”

As a result, the young mother said she had received death threats. “We shot you,” said a post included in the complaint.

“When you’re in the grave, I’ll make sure you’re baby Alr (it’s okay),” was another threat included in the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff is gravely concerned for her and her child’s safety and well-being, and is extremely nervous and afraid to go out and/or be in public,” Martinez’s filing states.

She also claimed that Blueface’s comments make her seem “promiscuous” and “unfaithful to the father of her child.”

The lawsuit also framed the interaction as an effort by rapper Disrespectful to further his career by ‘engaging in a dispute’ with Soulja Boy.

Their claims include defamation, false lighting, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Martínez seeks actual and punitive damages. He also asks that her attorney’s fees be covered and that the judge grant a permanent injunction prohibiting Blueface from defaming her.

The Bop rapper was released on parole in October, when he pleaded guilty to assault following a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club in 2022.

He could be put behind bars for two to five years if the musician is found to have violated the terms of his probation after the Utah incident.

Chrisean Rock, who claims Blueface is the father of her three-month-old son, accused her ex of punching her in the face when she brought the baby to her house for a visit on Thursday (pictured in Houston, TX, in June 2022). )

Rapper Bop has been on probation since pleading guilty to assault following a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club. He could be jailed for two to five years if police find he violated his probation by pushing a fan to the ground in Utah after inviting her on stage (pictured in Los Angeles in June 2019).

The video reportedly shows him inviting a fan on stage and then pushing her to the ground, claiming she threw ice and telling his team to “get her.”

Chrisean Rock, who claims the Holy Moly artist is the father of her three-month-old son, accused her ex-boyfriend of punching her in the face Thursday night when she brought the baby home to visit him.

In a live video on social media after the alleged attack, Rock said he had called the police, but TMZ reported that no call of this type had been recorded.

Blueface also publicly accused rapper Baby Father Drama on social media of cheating with Cardi B’s ex-husband, Offset.

“I never talk to or touch that lady,” Offset wrote on social media. ‘Man, talk real, you need help!’