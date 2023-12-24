Influencer Steph Claire Smith Shares the Exhausting Reality of Raising Her Two-Year-Old Son Harvey During Family Christmas Gathering: ‘It Was Overwhelming’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, unless you’re having a hard time getting your child to sleep for hours.

Influencer Steph Claire Smith, 29, has shared a very candid confession about what life has been like trying to celebrate Christmas with her family while raising her two-year-old son Harvey.

The Keep It Cleaner, who shares Harvey with husband Josh Miller, took to Instagram on Sunday to document their hectic family reunion the day before, admitting the day was “wonderful but also overwhelming on the parenting front.” .

“The morning was probably the hardest: trying to get everything ready and prepared while Harvey was more needy, clingy and emotional,” the fitness entrepreneur lamented.

Steph explained that she had to hug and sing to Harvey to get him to sleep during his nap, only for him to wake up several times during the day.

Influencer Steph Claire Smith, 29 (left), has shared a very candid confession about what life has been like trying to celebrate Christmas with her family while raising her two-year-old son Harvey (right).

“Thankfully, when the family was there, he was distracted by everyone and the presents, and it was a wonderful afternoon,” she noted, adding, “But Josh and I were absolutely exhausted after a few weeks of staying up late and getting up early with H. ‘

Unfortunately, bedtime turned into a nightmare for Steph after Harvey woke up after two hours and refused to go back to sleep without his mother by his side.

Step was forced to say goodnight to her guests and go to bed with her son, before waking up at 4.15am and sneaking out of her room.

The Keep It Cleaner, who shares Harvey with husband Josh Miller, took to Instagram on Sunday to document their hectic family reunion the day before, admitting the day was “wonderful but also overwhelming on the parenting front.” .

She then shared a gallery of photos documenting their Christmas gathering the day before, including a picture of her father playing in the garden with Harvey.

Steph proudly showed off the healthy snacks she prepared for the meeting.

Steph noticed that she was particularly exhausted because Harvey had been waking up around 5 a.m. for the past few weeks.

Concluding her post, Steph explained that she wanted to be honest about her struggles as a mother, as she “never wants to show highlights” on her social media.

She then shared a gallery of photos documenting their Christmas gathering the day before, including a picture of her father playing in the garden with Harvey.

‘Nan and Dad stayed over and took the morning shift with Harvey which meant we could get an hour or so to sleep in bed and it was a blessing. They also helped tidy up the house in the morning and I am really so grateful for their support,” she gushed.

Steph also shared a photo of herself relaxing alone in a bath with a glass of wine, along with the caption: “Then I took five minutes to vent to my moms’ group.”