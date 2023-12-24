Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    News

    Bizman Behind Infomercial Drugs Had Taste for the Luxe Life

    By

    Dec 24, 2023 , , , ,
    Bizman Behind Infomercial Drugs Had Taste for the Luxe Life

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and United States District Court Central District of California/DOJ

    Jason Cardiff was a hands-on type of boss. The CEO of Redwood Scientific Technologies seemed to always be in the Upland, California, office, offering random compliments to staffers and sharing tips on how to sell the dissolvable oral film strips the company claimed were a remedy for smoking cessation, sexual dysfunction, and other health issues.

    “He had a romantic view when it came to selling,” Ryan Henry, who worked for Cardiff for two years, told The Daily Beast. “He was a good salesperson and taught me how to appeal to emotion when making a sale.”

    “Maybe that idealistic view is what got him in trouble,” he added.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Scream 7 Director Christopher Landon Leaves Project After Melissa Barrera Fired and Jenna Ortega Leaves: ‘A Dream Job That Turned into a Nightmare’

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Alabama mom with rare double uterus gives birth to twin girls one day apart after one-in-a-million medical phenomenon

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    How Bill Murray’s Most Deranged Christmas Movie Was Born

    Dec 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Scream 7 Director Christopher Landon Leaves Project After Melissa Barrera Fired and Jenna Ortega Leaves: ‘A Dream Job That Turned into a Nightmare’

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Alabama mom with rare double uterus gives birth to twin girls one day apart after one-in-a-million medical phenomenon

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    How Bill Murray’s Most Deranged Christmas Movie Was Born

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk Wants You to Use Neuralink to Lose Weight. That’s a Bad Idea.

    Dec 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy