Wild moment: Conspiracy theorist goes on bizarre tirade after being surrounded by police and having his car towed away because ‘the driver refused a breathalyzer test’

Wild footage captured the moment two conspiracy theorists criticized a group of police officers for “stealing” their car after one allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Up to six officers invaded Trish and David’s home in Notting Hill, east of Melbourne, on Friday to confiscate their car.

Police alleged that David had refused to take a breathalyzer test earlier and asked him to hand over the keys.

However, his partner, Trish, immediately chastised the police officers for “wasting their time” and asked, “when are they going to get an education?”

Trish filmed the entire altercation unfolding with the officers beaten with a barrage of wild accusations including claims that they were working for an “illegal corporate government” and that law enforcement was protecting “pedophiles.”

A pair of conspiracy theorists, David and Trish, tried to stop their car from being towed on Friday after David allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test (pictured, David speaking to an officer).

“David never hit anyone, he never physically touched anyone, he just refused. No, they say he refused to take a breathalyzer,” Trish said.

After a brief exchange, one of the officers asked Trish about a “smart cities” sticker on the back of her car.

‘Don’t you know smart cities? You better look at the town hall website and find out more. “They close everything within a 15-minute perimeter and they don’t allow you to enter or leave,” he told her.

“So who is doing that?” the officer asked.

“Their Masonic government and councils are illegal,” Trish said.

Trish and David continued to argue with the police, calling them “pathetic” and threatening to sue them for damage to their car.

‘This is where taxpayers’ money goes, all for a breathalyzer. “This is a joke,” Trish said.

At one point, he asked why David was asked to take a breath test when he wasn’t drinking and one of the officers told him “it’s the law.”

‘Whose law?’ she asked.

“It’s Victorian law,” the officer said.

Trish responded: ‘Victoria, Victoria who?’

The officer responded: “The state of Victoria.”

‘Are you saying the government, corporate government illegal?’ -Trish asked.

“It’s the Road Safety Law, it’s legislation,” the officer said.

‘Road safety legislation? “Leg injury,” Trish said.

Trish (above) accused the officers of “stealing” her car by towing it because “the government didn’t pay for it.”

The couple became more defensive when the tow truck finally arrived and Trish told the officers: “You can’t take it, that’s robbery.”

“We won’t pay the fine to get you out and you didn’t pay for it, the government didn’t pay for it.”

As the tow truck approached his car, David stood in front of it with his arms crossed and demanded that one of the officers hand him his “business card.”

“Once you have your business card, do whatever you want,” he said.

Finally, the cops got tired of trying to reason with David and gave him one last warning to get off the road.

‘I think it’s time to move, you’ll drop it, okay?’ So if you want, come here,” an officer said.

However, David refused to move, so three officers grabbed his arms and walked him to his lawn, while he yelled “don’t touch me.”

‘Leave him alone. “You’re standing on our property, get off of there,” Trish yelled.

‘Do not touch me. “Touch me and I’ll put you through the jaw behind your fucking head,” David told an officer.

The couple then began arguing with officers about the “damage” their car sustained from being towed to the truck.

As they secured the car on the truck (above), Trish chastised the officers for “protecting illegal corporate government and the child sex trafficking industry.”

“That’s why we asked for the keys, so it wouldn’t be necessary to tow it,” an officer told them.

“Do you really think I’m stupid enough to give you the keys to my personal property?” David said.

“Well, now they’re dragging it instead of driving it,” the officer responded.

As they secured the car on the truck, Trish yelled at the officers for protecting “pedophiles” in the “illegal corporate government” that pays police “billions” to “protect the child sex trafficking industry.”

Police gave up on the couple and remained silent as Trish filmed the towed car before threatening to send the footage to Victorian Governor Margaret Gardner and Prime Minister Jacinta Allan.

“We absolutely destroyed David’s car, we will prove it in court,” he said.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria Police for comment.