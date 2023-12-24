Sex/Life lovebirds Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi pack on the PDA while watching the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

They met on the set of the racy Netflix drama Sex/Life and have been inseparable ever since.

And Australian actor Adam Demos, 38, looked genuinely smitten as he hugged his American girlfriend Sarah Sashi, 43, as they watched the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The pair showed off their PDA while sitting courtside during the steamy basketball game, with Adam covering his stunning girlfriend with a protective arm.

Sarah couldn’t take her eyes off the court and was seen cheering as her favorite team scored points.

The mother-of-three, who shares her children with ex-husband Steve Howey, was dressed for comfort in a white T-shirt, ripped jeans and brown boots, completing her look with a festive Santa hat.

Australian actor Adam Demos, 38 (right), looked totally in love as he hugged his American girlfriend Sarah Sashi, 43 (left), while watching the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Adam was wearing a brown hoodie, khaki pants, black sneakers, a silver watch, and a baseball cap.

The sighting comes months after Netflix shut down Sex/Life in April.

The show debuted its second season, which had a shortened six episodes compared to the first season’s eight, on the streaming service just five weeks earlier.

The pair put on their PDA as they sat courtside during the exciting basketball game, with Adam covering his stunning girlfriend with a protective arm.

Sarah couldn’t take her eyes off the court and was seen cheering as her favorite team scored points.

A Netflix spokesperson said Deadline The second season had brought the series to a natural end.

They said the streaming platform was “proud” of Sex/Life and all the work put in by its cast and crew.

The cancellation was oddly timely, as Sex/Life lead actress Sarah recently criticized Netflix and the series for what she saw as a “gimmicky” approach to the second season.

The mother-of-three, who shares her children with ex-husband Steve Howey, was dressed for comfort in a white T-shirt, ripped jeans and brown boots, completing her look with a festive Santa hat.

Meanwhile, Adam was wearing a brown hoodie, khaki pants, black sneakers, a silver watch, and a baseball cap.

Sarah reviewed the second season in an episode of Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny Not Fat podcast.

While the actress seemed quite satisfied with the first season, she was clearly unhappy with the direction it took in the second season.

“I’m not going to leave it out, but I definitely didn’t have the support that I had in the first season from the people involved in the show. It became something very different for me and I’m not afraid to say that,” Sarah admitted.

The sighting comes after Netflix shut down Sex/Life in April.

The cancellation was oddly timely, as Sex/Life lead actress Sarah recently criticized Netflix and the series for what she saw as a “gimmicky” approach to the second season.

It’s unclear if she knew that season would be canceled when she made her criticism.

She also added that Adam, who she started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Sex/Life, doesn’t have much involvement in the second season.

“I had problems with the material. I just felt what the first season had; I mean, I will never work for Netflix again after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge,” she added.