How Bill Murray’s Most Deranged Christmas Movie Was Born

A Christmas Carol has been reinvented countless times. George C. Scott has tackled it, Sir Patrick Stewart had a go, and even Kermit the Frog has tried to restore Ebenezer Scrooge’s faith in humanity—and succeeded. However, in the late 1980s, one pitch offering a fresh take on Charles Dickens’ redemption tale proved a step too far for movie studios.

“When we first turned in the script, one executive called and said, ‘He’s just so unlikable,’” laughs Mitch Glazer, co-writer of 1988’s dark festive favorite Scrooged, a film where Bill Murray plays a cynical TV boss who reluctantly learns the importance of empathy. “Michael [O’Donoghue, co-writer] and I were on a conference call and both simultaneously said, ‘Yes. He’s Scrooge. He’s really unlikable. Go back and read the book. He’s the meanest man in the world!’”

Despite being a classic literary character, Glazer and O’Donoghue’s modern-day reimagining of this iconic miser as a gruff showbiz suit unsettled those in charge. “They were horrified by the script,” reveals Glazer. “They weren’t excited by seeing a TV/film executive going through this journey. I guess it was too close to home.”

