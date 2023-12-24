Alabama mom with rare double uterus gives birth to twin girls one day apart after one-in-a-million medical phenomenon

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An Alabama mother with a rare double uterus who defied a 1 in 50 million chance by getting pregnant in each has given birth to twin girls within 12 hours of each other.

Kelsey Hatcher, 32, gave birth to little Roxi Layla on Tuesday at 7:49 pm and Rebel Laken on Wednesday at 6:09 am, each weighing more than seven pounds.

A smiling Hatcher shared a photo of herself in the maternity unit at the University of Alabama at Birmingham moments before her babies arrived.

‘Our miracle babies were born! They decided that they were statistically weird enough to go ahead and have their own birthdays too.

‘I can’t wait to share the whole birth story with you! While we are all at home now, we will take the time to come together, recover and enjoy the holidays.”

Kelsey Hatcher, a 32-year-old woman who was born with a double uterus, gave birth to her twin daughters on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Doctors estimated a due date of Christmas, but Hatcher was induced at 39 weeks after 30 hours of labor. In the photo: the mother with her husband Caleb and her daughters.

The couple named their newborn daughters Roxi Layla (left) and Rebel Laken (right).

Doctors had estimated a due date of Christmas, but after 20 hours of combined labor after Hatcher was induced at 39 weeks, the sisters arrived just in time to be home for the holidays with their brothers.

The mother of five knows she has “uterus didelphys”, a rare congenital condition believed to have affected three in every 1,000 women since she was 17. In such cases, each uterus has only one ovary and one fallopian tube.

It was during a routine eight-week ultrasound visit in May that Hatcher, a massage therapist, learned not only that she was having twins this time, but that there was also a fetus in each of her uteruses.

“As soon as she (the technician) moved the wand toward the other uterus, I gasped,” Kelsey recalled, according to a statement from the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.

‘Sure enough, there was another baby. “We just couldn’t believe it.”

Pregnancies in both uteruses are extremely rare, according to Shweta Patel, the obstetrician-gynecologist who treated Hatcher at the UAB Women and Infants Center.

Patel was Hatcher’s doctor during her third pregnancy. “But that was just one baby: two babies in two wombs were a true medical surprise,” she said in the statement, noting that she received additional help from UAB experts in high-risk obstetrics.

Richard Davis, a professor in the hospital’s Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, said the congenital anomaly of Hatcher’s dual-twin pregnancy meant her babies were not forced to share a single, narrow uterus, a condition that would have made delivery premature was a high possibility. .

This mother of five has “uterus didelphys”, a rare congenital condition thought to affect three in every 1,000

She beat a one in 50 million chance of getting pregnant in each of her wombs.

The mother and babies have since been discharged from the maternity unit at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and returned home in time for the holidays.

“Kelsey’s babies each had their own uterus, sac, placenta and umbilical cord, allowing them additional room to grow and develop,” Davis said in the statement, which was accompanied by a video produced by the hospital about the Hatcher’s pregnancy and birth.

While the mother has yet to share the full birth story, images from the hospital suggest that at least one birth was by C-section.

The arrival of the twins means Hatcher and her husband Caleb are now very busy with five children under the age of eight.

Doctors previously confirmed that the newborns will be classified as fraternal twins.

Hatcher said she was told the odds of a double pregnancy in double uteruses were one in 50 million.

The last widely known case was in Bangladesh in 2019, when Arifa Sultana, then 20 years old, gave birth to healthy babies 26 days apart.