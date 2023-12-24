Scream 7 Director Christopher Landon Leaves Project After Melissa Barrera Fired and Jenna Ortega Leaves: ‘A Dream Job That Turned into a Nightmare’

Landon announced his departure via Twitter on December 22, saying it was “time to move on.”

Director Christopher Landon has left Scream 7.

The horror specialist, creator of Happy Death Day and Freaky, decided xpreviously Twitter, on Saturday to reveal that he would no longer direct the next sequel to the famous franchise started by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson.

“I think now is a good time to announce that I formally left Scream 7 weeks ago,” Landon shared. ‘This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart broke for everyone involved. All. But it’s time to move on.’

He added: “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than that I hope Wes’s legacy thrives and rises above the noise of a divided world.” “What he and Kevin created is something amazing and it was an honor to be able to enjoy even a brief moment of its brilliance.”

Landon’s departure marked the culmination of a turbulent few months for the troubled project, which also included the departure of two lead actors.

Director Christopher Landon left Scream 7; he appears in the photo in 2023

The horror specialist took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday to reveal that he would no longer be directing the next sequel to the famous franchise started by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson.

On November 21, it was reported that Spyglass had fired actress Melissa Barrera from the upcoming seventh Scream film due to social media posts deemed anti-Semitic.

In the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas, Barerra shared a post that accused Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

The actress, who played Sam Carpenter in the franchise, labeled Israel a “colonized” land and posted content containing an anti-Semitic trope regarding Jewish people controlling the media.

According The Hollywood ReporterBarrera also said in another Instagram Stories post that “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp.”

A Spyglass spokesperson issued a statement to Variety explaining why Barerra was fired from the film for her comments.

Spyglass’s stance is unequivocally clear: we have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or hate speech in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line of speech. of hate,” the spokesperson said.

Landon, at the time, distanced himself from the decision, saying in a since-deleted tweet: “Everything sucks.” Stop screaming. This was not my decision.’

One day after the report of Barrera’s firing, news came that fellow star Jenna Ortega would not be returning.

seen in 2022

Ortega’s departure, a decision made by her and her management team, came before the SAG-AFTRA strike this summer, but was not revealed until last month.

He reportedly had conflicts due to his season 2 filming schedule on Wednesday.

Landon was set to replace directing duo Radio Silence, known for rejuvenating the franchise with 2022’s Scream and the hit Scream VI, released in March.

The latter became the highest-grossing domestic installment of the horror franchise since the 1996 original directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson.