Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes’ ‘Death Penalty’ Call Is Beyond Extreme

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes’ vow to dish out the “death penalty” for Jewish people if Donald Trump is re-elected is another important reason for people to vote in the 2024 election, The New Abnormal team says.

“So many of the people that are perpetrating the lies and the destruction on the country, they are evil doers. They are people that worship false gods. They are people that practice magic or rituals or whatever and more than anything, those people need to be, when we take power, they need to be given the death penalty straight up,” Fuentes said. “I’m far more concerned about that than I am about even non-white people or mass migration. These people that are communing with demons and engaging in this sort of witchcraft and stuff. These people that are suppressing the name Christ and suppressing Christianity, they must be absolutely annihilated when we take power. This is God’s country. This is Jesus’ country.”

