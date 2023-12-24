WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ask any American what their favorite part of a Christmas dinner is and you’ll get a wide range of answers.

Many families see turkey or roast ham as the true centerpiece of the meal, while others drool over side dishes like stuffing, mashed potatoes, or green beans.

However, DailyMail.com asked Google’s Bard AI chatbot to take advantage of the almost unlimited data it has access to and give us a definitive ranking.

And the star of the show was quite surprising.

The best Christmas foods, according to Google’s Bard 1. Cranberry sauce 2. Türkiye 3. sauce 4. Filling 5. Roasted vegetables 6. bagels 7. Mashed potatoes 8. Pigs in blankets 9. Green Bean Casserole 10. Winter spices

Now, he’s revealed America’s perfect Christmas dinner.

Gemini Pro was asked to select the best dishes for a Christmas meal, explain the choices and offer more details about the winner.

Coming in at number one is cranberry sauce, and Bard says, “Cranberry sauce may seem like a surprising choice, but its unique combination of qualities makes it the true champion of the American holiday meal.”

The chatbot went on to explain the reasons for its choice: ‘Complementary flavour: its acidity cuts through the richness of the turkey, sauce and stuffing, providing a refreshing counterpoint and preventing palate fatigue.

Festive Color: The vibrant red hue adds a pop of color to the plate, making the entire meal visually appealing and festive.

‘Symbolism: Blueberries are native to North America and a source of food for indigenous people during the winter.

‘They represent the traditional roots and cultural meaning of the holiday.

Versatility: Cranberry sauce can be enjoyed alone, with turkey, or even as a base for chutneys or sauces. Its adaptability makes it a welcome addition to any dish.

‘Emotional Connection: For many, the taste of cranberry sauce evokes childhood memories, holiday dinners, and cherished family moments. This sentimental value adds another layer of importance to its presence on the table.

“So while each ingredient on this list plays a crucial role in creating a delicious and festive Christmas meal, cranberry sauce, with its unique combination of flavor, color, symbolism, and emotional connection, emerges as the true champion.

It is the element that unites the entire Christmas party, making it the undisputed star of the American Christmas table.

Second on the list was what many would have expected to be the winner: Turkey.

Gemini Pro’s Bard said: ‘The centerpiece of the meal, a perfectly roasted turkey, is juicy, flavorful and feeds a crowd. Its versatility (leftovers!), impressive presentation, and cultural significance solidify its place as a top contender. ‘

Most Americans think the turkey would be the star of the show, but it comes in second place.

But a Christmas dinner would not be complete with sauce, which is third in importance.

Third was the sauce, with Bard stating, “The rich sauce-based sauce elevates every element of the dish.” Its savory, meaty flavor is the perfect seasoning, making it a real contender for the top spot.

Stuffings and roasted vegetables followed in fourth and fifth place.

Bard said, “The flavorful mixture of breadcrumbs studded with herbs and sometimes sausage or fruit, the stuffing or dressing is a tasty anchor for the turkey.”

‘Its versatility and ability to absorb pan grease make it a crowd-pleasing product.

‘From Brussels sprouts to carrots and parsnips, roasted vegetables add color, texture and sweetness to the table.

‘Their versatility and health benefits make them winners, but they lack the undeniable star power of upcoming contenders.

In the sixth and seventh were the muffins and mashed potatoes.

Bard said: ‘Creamy, fluffy mashed potatoes are a blank canvas for rich gravy and flavorful herbs. They are undeniably delicious, but their dependence on other flavors keeps them from the top spot.

‘Warm, buttery buns are essential for soaking up the gravy and cranberry sauce. They provide comforting bread that completes the meal, but their supporting role keeps them in the middle of the pack.

Bringing up the rear were Pigs in Blankets, Green Bean Casserole, and lastly, “Christmas Spice,” which was also a surprise at number ten.

Miniature sausages wrapped in puff pastry are irresistible snacks, perfect for pre-dinner snacks or as a fun addition to the main course, according to the chatbot.

But its simplicity may leave some wanting more complex flavors.