‘Our hearts long for reconciliation’: Christian leaders share messages of peace for the new year

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Charging…

There is no denying that it has not been an easy year for many Australians.

Christian leaders have taken a more somber tone in their 2023 Christmas messages, reflecting on conflicts abroad and offering condolences to those struggling with rising costs.

The Anglican Archbishop of Sydney, Kanishka Raffel, acknowledged the impact the housing crisis has had on many Australian families.

“The beginning of this year seemed to offer a fresh start as we emerged from COVID, but as 2023 progressed, the cost of living rose beyond the reach of many,” he said.

The archbishop described the Christmas spirit as a balm in difficult times.

“Rising costs may have forced a simplified Christmas this year, but when you strip away the tinsel, you have the simple message of Christmas,” he said.

“So simple that a child can believe, but so substantial that its wonders and glories can fill our hearts and sustain us through life’s challenges.”

Archbishop Raffel also acknowledged how the suffering of people abroad had “reached deeply” into our society.

“We witnessed with pain and horror man-made calamities, wars and conflicts, as well as natural disasters, tragic accidents and terrible crimes,” he said.

“What can we say when people come face to face with evil? How can we make sense of this desperate world? We need a word from God that is exactly what Christmas is: God has spoken through his son Jesus “.

The Rev. Sharon Hollis acknowledges that “the atmosphere seems far from festive” this year.(supplied)

These challenges were also on the mind of United Church President Reverend Sharon Hollis.

“In this time of celebration, the atmosphere seems far from festive in many places,” he said.

“In Australia, many people are struggling for food and shelter. Others have seen their homes and livelihoods burned in fires or destroyed by drought.

“The violence and more continues… Our hearts cry out as we see hospitals bombed, hostages held, babies dying from lack of basic care and homes falling apart.”

He reminded believers that Jesus is God’s way of “standing in solidarity with us” and helping them find peace and joy.

“Christmas invites us to encounter God in all aspects of life: our despair, our suffering, our wonder, our celebration,” he said.

“Let us rejoice in the confidence that God dwells in each one of us and in the whole world in love.”

Charging…

Melbourne Catholic Archbishop Peter Comensoli suggested people come together to lighten each other’s burdens.

“Our hearts long for the reconciliation of peoples in this moment, for respect for our shared humanity, for the care of our crying planet,” he said.

“Our world and its people seem to be moaning and ranting against the paths to true peace. Yet, we experience God’s hope through simple words of joy, mercy and peace.

“We too can be messengers whose footsteps bring light to the world, announcing mercy, bringing joy, offering good news.”