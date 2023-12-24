Kyle Richards is seen without her wedding ring while meeting up with ex-husband Mauricio Umansky in Aspen… after he partied with Anitta.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kyle Richards reunited with her ex-husband, Mauricio Umansky, in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday.

Amid their split, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, reunited with the real estate agent, 53, for a family ski trip with their three daughters.

She bundled up in a black and white camouflage puffer coat with a bright red lining that matched the color of the quarter-zip.

The reality TV personality, who posted sexy photos from her idyllic Mexico getaway earlier this week, was also wearing black ski pants and a Chanel hat, but was not wearing her wedding ring.

This comes after Umansky went shirtless while popping bottles of champagne with Brazilian singer Anitta a few days earlier in Aspen.

Kyle Richards reunited with her ex-husband, Mauricio Umansky, in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday.

Amid their split, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, reunited with the real estate agent, 53, for a family ski trip with their three daughters.

She was seen arriving with her family with a hot drink in hand and a black leather bag in tow.

She also donned a pair of black sunglasses clipped to the open, low-cut zipper of her blouse and wore chunky sneakers.

Her ex-husband bundled up in an olive green coat and matching ski goggles.

The couple were seen heading to a ski lift along with their daughters as they prepared to hit the slopes.

They were all bundled up in comfortable winter clothes and helping each other carry their skis.

At one point, Richards was seen walking down the stairs alongside his daughters while wearing their helmets and skis.

He seemed to be in good spirits after returning from his tropical getaway to celebrate the holidays with his family.

Richards was also seen chatting with his private instructor during his annual family vacation.

He bundled up in warm clothes for the occasion.

She was notably seen without her wedding ring during her outing, where she joined her family to meet a private instructor for ski lessons.

She was seen following closely behind her daughters as they headed to a ski lift.

She bundled up in a black and white camouflage puffer coat with a bright red lining that matched the color of the quarter-zip. The reality TV personality also rocked black ski pants and a Chanel hat.

Her ex-husband, bundled up in an olive green coat and matching ski goggles.

She also donned the matching pants and eye-catching orange shoes. He was seen waiting for Richards and holding his skis at one point.

Richards was seen chatting with his private instructor during his annual family vacation.

His hands were full as he walked through the snowy city.

Later, Kyle enjoyed some last-minute shopping at Chrome Hearts with his daughters.

Earlier this year, the couple announced they would separate in July after 27 years of marriage.

However, the couple has continued to live together with their children.

Since their split, the couple has been vague about their split.

Insiders revealed to DailyMail.com that this is because the estranged couple plans to let all the drama play out on a reality show.

Over the summer, they had issued a joint statement insisting that “any claims about our divorce are false.”

A source appears to have shed light on the confusion on Monday, claiming it’s because they plan to let the drama play out on their respective reality shows, RHOBH and Buying Beverly Hills.

Umansky also seemed to be in good spirits after spending some time partying with Anitta. He smiled happily while talking to his daughter.

He was also seen chatting friendly with a friend.

At one point, Richards was seen walking down the stairs alongside his daughters while wearing their helmets and skis. She seemed to be in good spirits after returning from her tropical getaway in Mexico to celebrate the holiday season with her family in snowy Aspen.

The estranged couple were seen heading to a ski lift along with their daughters as they prepared to hit the slopes.

They were all bundled up in comfortable winter clothes and helping each other carry their skis.

Later, Richards also greeted her friend, but Umansky was not by her side.

Later, Kyle enjoyed some last-minute shopping at Chrome Hearts with his daughters.

She flashed a small smile at the cameras.

Kyle held his cell phone in his hand.

The star was seen adjusting her designer hat.

“RHOBH has started airing and everyone is dying to see Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage fall apart and they both know it,” the source told DailyMail.com exclusively.

The source added that this will attract more viewers as “there needs to be drama to stay on the air.”

“This is the perfect solution and that’s why they are so lazy and distant about everything,” the source explained.

Season 13 of RHOBH is currently airing on Bravo, while there is no premiere date set yet for the second season of Buying Beverly Hills, which wrapped filming in July.