Khloe Kardashian shows off her flexibility as she poses with her leg in the air while wearing skinny jeans to promote her Good American brand.

Khloe Kardashian showed off her flexibility on Saturday in a series of promotional images for her Good American clothing brand.

In one of the photos, the 39-year-old reality TV personality posed with her leg in the air while showing off her sculpted physique in skinny jeans and heels.

The businesswoman, who recently criticized her sister Kim for allowing one of her children to wear shoes on the couch, also wrote a short message to let her fans know that her favorite pair of jeans ‘always fits well.’

Kardashian opted for a pair of dark blue pants that hugged her chiseled thighs and legs tightly as she posed for the photo.

The social media powerhouse also wore a light white sleeveless top and silver high-heeled shoes.

In the photos, the 39-year-old reality TV personality showed off her sculpted physique in skinny jeans and a white blouse.

The reality show figure accessorized with a shiny silver necklace and a pair of earrings.

Her voluminous dyed blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders during her photo shoot.

Kardashian also shared several snaps of her daughter True, 5, and niece Dream, 7, on her Snapchat and Instagram accounts on Friday night.

The businesswoman hugged her oldest son and niece in one of her snaps, and added a text graphic to express that the group “had a magical time” at Holiday Road, a Christmas-themed attraction in Calabasas.

The social media personality donned a black sweater, along with matching sweatpants and boots, as she spent time with her loved ones.

Kardashian also wore a necklace with several candy canes and a headband with four colored lights.

She went on to post a photo of True and Dream in striking poses in front of a Nativity scene.

The reality show figure also described the outing as “a fun evening with my girls.”

The model shares True with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, whom she started dating in 2016; seen in 2018

The couple welcomed their daughter in 2018, although they maintained an on-again, off-again relationship for the next few years.

Although the two were briefly engaged, they eventually went their separate ways for good in 2021.

However, Kardashian and Thompson surprised many when they welcomed a son named Tatum, one, via surrogate last year.