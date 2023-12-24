Anthony Joshua celebrates victory over Otto Wallin backstage with Tony Bellew and Derek Chisora… as AJ and WAR encourage ‘Teddy T’ to rap in hilarious video!

Anthony Joshua stopped Otto Wallin in the fifth round in a show of confidence.

He and Derek Chisora ​​were mischievous while trying to make Tony Bellew rap.

We’re seeing a new and confident AJ now… Listen to The Hook

Anthony Joshua celebrated his victory over Otto Wallin in Riyadh with fellow British boxing icons Tony Bellew and Derek Chisora.

AJ and Chisora, nicknamed WAR, had fun trying to get Bellew to rap, although viewers didn’t get a chance to see him sing.

It was a triumphant night for Joshua after he stopped Wallin in the fifth round with a mature and dominant performance to mark boxing’s “Judgment Day” in Saudi Arabia.

Chisora ​​and Joshua were the ringleaders of the behind-the-scenes revelry as they snuggled up for a video posted to the former’s Instagram account.

‘Teddy T, drop a bar,’ Chisora ​​said as he goaded Bellew to rap under his fake nickname, Teddy T. ‘Bro, drop a bar.’ ‘Teddy T!’

Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora ​​encouraged Tony Bellew to rap backstage, but the former boxer was having none of it!

‘I’m not lowering that bar!’ answered Bellew. “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

A jubilant Joshua was clearly in favor of Bellew letting loose, laughing and asking: ‘Is he singing or rapping?’

The nickname ‘Teddy T’ came to light during the recent series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Former wrestler Tony, 41, was encouraged to write a song that included the false nickname ‘Teddy T’ – which he said his wife Rachael called him – on a secret mission with Marvin Humes.

Bellew and Chisora ​​were just some of the famous sporting faces who appeared in Riyadh, while Cristiano Ronaldo was seated next to Conor McGregor.

AJ stopped Otto Wallin in the fifth round of their Doomsday clash in a comfortable victory.

It looks like his next opponent will be Filip Hrgovic with a potential shot at the vacant IBF world heavyweight title.

While Joshua got through his encounter with Wallin with unexpected ease, it was a frustrating night for Deontay Wilder as he lost a unanimous decision against Joseph Parker.

Eddie Hearn criticized Wilder for losing “the most one-sided heavyweight fight” in history, but as the Bronze Bomber reflected on his, it was ecstasy for Joshua.

The promoter confirmed that Joshua would likely face Filip Hrgovic for the vacant IBF world heavyweight title in his next fight after Wilder, who had been tipped as AJ’s next opponent, lost every round against Parker.