12 dead and 39 injured in a nickel processing plant explosion in Indonesia

NNA – An explosion occurred today at a Chinese-financed nickel processing plant in eastern Indonesia, killing 12 people (7 Indonesian and 5 foreign workers) and wounding 39 others, according to Agence France-Presse.

The accident occurred at approximately 05:30 (21:30 GMT Saturday) at a PT Indonesia Stainless Steel factory in the Morowali Industrial Park on the island of Sulawesi, according to a statement by thenbsp;industrial park spokesperson.

The preliminarynbsp;investigationnbsp;showed that the explosion occurred during smelter repair work, asnbsp;fire broke out in a highly flammable liquid and spread to oxygen tanks, the spokesman explained.

The fire was extinguished before noon on Sunday local time.

