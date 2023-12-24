Demonstrations continue in the United States demanding an end to military support for Israel

NNA – Thousands of activists, members of human rights organizations, federations and unions, in several American cities, participated in huge marches to demand an end to the continuing American military support for Israel, and an end to the current war in which the occupation army is committing the most heinous crimes and massacres against the Palestinian people, aording to the Palestinian News Agency quot;WAFAquot;.

Demonstrators took to the streets in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, in the major shopping areas, which are crowded with Christmas shoppers, to demand an end to all American aid to the apartheid regime in Israel, and another in front of the ldquo;Irvine Spectrumrdquo; shopping center in Los Angeles, California. Demonstrators also closed the largest Christmas market in Chicago, Illinois.

In Manhattan, New York, demonstrators continue their daily marches to demand an end to the genocide, pledgingnbsp;not to stop demonstrating until there is a ceasefirenbsp;and an end to all military aid to Israel.

Demonstrations also took place in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Boston, Massachusetts, to demand an immediate ceasefire.

