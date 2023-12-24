Kim Kardashian Jokes She’s Going to “Steal” a Tote Bag With Her Crying Face Emoji During Last-Minute Christmas Shopping: “OMG, This Bag for North!”

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kim Kardashian found the perfect Christmas gift for one of her daughters and joked that she might even try to steal it.

The reality star, 43, who recently lost her cool and went crazy, accepted it. Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share a snap of a metallic Alexander Wang clutch with an image of her crying face.

Kim’s tear-soaked face has become something of a pop culture sensation, often used as an emoji and even becoming a fashion accessory at one point, as her mother, Kris Jenner, had a case for iPhone with him in 2016.

The black studded bag the star shared on social media was spread out on a marble table with the fun image front and center.

Kim also seemed to find it funny, as she captioned the post: “OMG this bag for North.” I’m stealing it!’ and I tagged the designer in the post.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share a snap of a metallic clutch with an image of her own crying face, and joked that she might “steal” it for her daughter.

Kim’s tear-soaked face, 43, has become something of a pop culture sensation, often used as an emoji and even becoming a fashion accessory at one point; seen in 2012

North is the eldest of the four children Kim shares with her ex Kanye West.

Last year, Kim’s crying face went viral again when Fans accused her of editing tears onto her face via CGI. during a confessional on her Hulu show, The Kardashians.

In the emotional interview, Kim carefully dabbed under her eyes to prevent tears from running down her face.

However, observant fans noticed that she had not impeccably wiped away a tear that remained precisely below the center of her eye.

‘Doesn’t she feel that tear? “I’m confused lol,” one person wrote, while another added, “That’s a fake tear.” That’s CGI. I’m not even kidding, that’s a CGI tear.

On a more recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim responded to criticism after Scott Disick and his sister Khloe Kardashian brought up the topic over dinner.

‘Hey, have you heard any of these ridiculous rumors that are written and said about you?’ —Scott asked.

“They say there are computer-generated images that make Kim cry,” he added.

Kim captioned the post: “OMG this bag for North.” I’m stealing it!’; Kim and North, 10 years old, seen in 2023

Just last year, Kim’s crying face went viral again when fans accused her of editing tears onto her face via CGI during a confessional on her Hulu show, The Kardashians; seen in march

Khloé chimed in: “I thought it was funny because when I saw that viral video, you touch yourself here and here, but your tear was perfectly centered or something.” You just missed it.

Kim agreed, adding, “Who would make a CGI teardrop?”

He also later denied using CGI tears in a confessional during the episode.