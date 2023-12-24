‘They said The Last Supper was good, they clearly hadn’t seen this’: Frenetic footage from Swansea night hailed as ‘Renaissance’ of 2023, following in the footsteps of viral Manchester street scene of 2015

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Comical images from a Christmas night in Swansea have gone viral today, following on the heels of a similar snapshot of Manchester nightlife in 2015.

Photos show several people interacting with police officers on a busy Wind Street in the Welsh city on the last Friday night before Christmas.

In one snapshot, police officers hold a man on the ground and arrest him outside the Bambu Beach Bar. The officers are surrounded by a group of young people, three of whom can be seen talking animatedly with the police officers, while two girls standing next to them pose for the camera.

A second photograph shows a similar scene from the other side of the road. In this image, one of the men is now on the ground taking a selfie in front of the officers, while another is holding a police cap and a third is posing for the camera in front of a large group of onlookers.

The third photo shows a man and a woman arguing with a police officer on the busy street, while another woman lovingly embraces them.

The images are on a par with the famous image of Well Street in Manchester on New Year’s Eve 2015, which was jokingly compared to a modern piece by Michelangelo.

The last Friday before Christmas Eve, also known as Black Friday, sees a number of partiers and nightlife lovers take to the streets of the UK to drink and celebrate with their friends, meaning it is also usually a busy night for police forces across the country. .

There are also images of the man being dragged away by the police in handcuffs and of a woman vomiting in the street.

This chaotic set of images from Swansea have gone viral since they were posted online today, with one person commenting: “And they said The Last Supper was good, clearly haven’t seen this.”

The image, dubbed the ‘Manchester Creation’, showed Mike Deveney dramatically reaching across the cement for a bottle of beer, against a backdrop of girls eating takeaway outside a Greggs, as officers arrested a man on the ground next to him.

There are also images of the man being dragged away by police in handcuffs.

A woman was also photographed vomiting after being in Swansea on Black Friday.

The photo entertained thousands of people, but the 47-year-old father doesn’t even remember it being taken.

His friend Hannah Kirby, who is in the foreground in a red dress, said that far from “relaxing on the road and having a beer”, Mr Deveney had just fallen to the ground, but still managed to save his drink with the extended arm. arm.

When asked about the image seen by millions of people around the world, he said: “I don’t really mind the photo, I just felt a bit silly.” I found out about two days later.

He added: “I don’t remember anything at all (about being on the court). I remember getting up about 20 minutes later and going home with Hannah.

“We had been to the Gluepot, the pub in Newton Heath, and then we went to Mambo’s, next to Printworks.”

He says he kept a low profile on New Year’s Day and didn’t find out about the photo until it went viral on Saturday.

Roland Hughes tweeted the image with the caption: “Lots going on in this Manchester New Year photo from the Evening News.” Like a beautiful painting.

A group of young people gather in the background on chaotic Well Street, outside a Superdry and Greggs, watching the chaos as they grab takeaway boxes.

Meanwhile, an older man dressed all in blue, who has now been identified as Mr Deveney, is lying in the middle of the road, reaching for a beer bottle with his outstretched hand as his T-shirt rides up to his exposed belly.

After the photograph’s composition was compared to a Renaissance painting, social media users soon turned it into a series of hilarious memes, with one internet prankster inspired to Photoshop the man in the blue shirt in The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo.

Mrs Kirby, who also appears in the photo, previously revealed that Mike had been knocked down during a fight between police and another reveler.

Kirby told the Manchester Evening News: ‘(On New Year’s Day) my dad rang and said I was in one of the photos. I went to look on the website and couldn’t believe it. Funny!’