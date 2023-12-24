Rifi: Those who burned the Christmas tree do not belong to Tripoli

NNA – Major General, MP Ashraf Rifi, commented this morning on the burning of the Christmas tree incidentnbsp;in Tripoli, saying: ldquo;Those who set fire tonbsp;the Christmas tree are ignorant of the meaning of heavenly religions and do not belong to Tripoli.quot;

He added in an issued statement:nbsp;ldquo;The suspicious night bats burned one of the Christmas trees in Tripoli in the courtyard of the Saint George Church in the Al-Zahrieh district, so we call for their arrest and accountability.nbsp;They are ignorant people who do not know the meaning of the heavenly religions, and they do not belong to Tripoli, the city of knowledge, scholars and coexistence that is proud of its diversity and the moderation of its people.rdquo;

Rifi concluded by stressing that quot;the Christmas tree is a symbol of brotherhood, peace and joy, andnbsp;will remain in Tripoli as long as people of awareness and faith are the majority.quot;

=======R.Sh.

