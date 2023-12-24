Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    Bushkian on Christmas: The homeland of the Cedars is not abandoned

    Dec 24, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, MPnbsp;George Bushkian, greeted thenbsp;Lebanese this morningnbsp;marking thenbsp;blessed Christmas occasion, saying: ldquo;On Christmas, the Lord Jesus was glorified, and brought creation into a new era and into true partnership with Him, in which one lives with faith and hope…In Lebanon, all the Lebanese rejoice in the holynbsp;season,nbsp;decorating their hearts with purity, their homes with the cave, and their homeland with coexistence in peace, harmony and stability. At Christmas, truth triumphs, justice prevails, and falsehood is defeated. Peace is coming to Lebanon, the land of the Cedar. Our Lebanon is not abandoned, and is protectednbsp;by divine providence!quot;

