Jennifer Lopez looks chic in baggy jeans and a cozy turtleneck while Christmas shopping with her mother Guadalupe in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted doing some last-minute Christmas shopping in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 54-year-old bombshell, who was also seen shopping on Friday, was accompanied by her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

The Puerto Rican Bronx native made a fashion statement in a light brown ribbed turtleneck.

She paired the look with a pair of light wash baggy jeans made to look worn and worn.

The beauty, who is married to Ben Affleck, added a pair of textured light brown heeled boots.

The singer pulled her brown hair with blonde highlights into a bun with long strands that framed her face in the front.

Her face was lightly made up under a pair of large square sunglasses.

She was effortlessly chic with a short, nude manicure, which she flaunted while carrying a textured brown Hermès bag.

Lopez’s mother looked just as stylish in a pair of peach-toned pants and a white long-sleeved shirt.

Guadalupe walked in a pair of gray and white New Balance sneakers.

She wrapped herself in a light brown and gray checkered patterned shawl with fringe tassels.

The mother of three, who is also mother to Jennifer’s two sisters, Lynda and Leslie, flaunted a bright red manicure.

Her shoulder-length blonde locks were arranged in a side part and soft curls.

López was active on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a new video with her 253 million followers.

Promoting his upcoming album, This Is Me… Now, he soundtracked the clip for his song Can’t Get Enough.

The post was captioned: “Can’t get enough CHRISTMAS #Can’t get enough #ThisIsMeNow presave #linkinbio.”

The mother of two looked elegant in a champagne-colored silk pajama set with bell sleeves with lace trim.