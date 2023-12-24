Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    Jennifer Lopez looks chic in baggy jeans and a cozy turtleneck while Christmas shopping with her mother Guadalupe in Los Angeles.

    By

    Dec 24, 2023
    Jennifer Lopez looks chic in baggy jeans and a cozy turtleneck while Christmas shopping with her mother Guadalupe in Los Angeles.

    By Ashleigh Gray for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 22:48 EST, December 23, 2023 | Updated: 04:02 EST, December 24, 2023

    Jennifer Lopez was spotted doing some last-minute Christmas shopping in Los Angeles on Saturday.

    The 54-year-old bombshell, who was also seen shopping on Friday, was accompanied by her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

    The Puerto Rican Bronx native made a fashion statement in a light brown ribbed turtleneck.

    She paired the look with a pair of light wash baggy jeans made to look worn and worn.

    The beauty, who is married to Ben Affleck, added a pair of textured light brown heeled boots.

    Jennifer Lopez was spotted doing last-minute Christmas shopping in Los Angeles on Saturday

    The 54-year-old bombshell, who was also seen shopping on Friday, was accompanied by her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

    The singer pulled her brown hair with blonde highlights into a bun with long strands that framed her face in the front.

    Her face was lightly made up under a pair of large square sunglasses.

    She was effortlessly chic with a short, nude manicure, which she flaunted while carrying a textured brown Hermès bag.

    Lopez’s mother looked just as stylish in a pair of peach-toned pants and a white long-sleeved shirt.

    Guadalupe walked in a pair of gray and white New Balance sneakers.

    She wrapped herself in a light brown and gray checkered patterned shawl with fringe tassels.

    The mother of three, who is also mother to Jennifer’s two sisters, Lynda and Leslie, flaunted a bright red manicure.

    Her shoulder-length blonde locks were arranged in a side part and soft curls.

    The Puerto Rican Bronx native put on a fashion show in a light brown ribbed turtleneck.

    López was active on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a new video with her 253 million followers.

    López was active on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a new video with her 253 million followers.

    Promoting his upcoming album, This Is Me… Now, he soundtracked the clip for his song Can’t Get Enough.

    The post was captioned: “Can’t get enough CHRISTMAS #Can’t get enough #ThisIsMeNow presave #linkinbio.”

    The mother of two looked elegant in a champagne-colored silk pajama set with bell sleeves with lace trim.

    Jennifer Lopez looks chic in baggy jeans and a cozy turtleneck while Christmas shopping with her mother Guadalupe in Los Angeles.

    By

